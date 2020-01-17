Mumbai: Man gets jail for sexual assault on 6-year-old boy

Mumbai: A special court designated for sexual crimes on children on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old man to five years in jail for sexually assaulting a six-year-old child in 2015.

The man, who lived in the vicinity had carried the child from his home on the pretext of buying him a chocolate, said special public prosecutor Jyoti Sawant.

The child who was in Class IV and nine years old when he deposed before court, told it that he had been playing at home with the man, when the man carried him out to buy a chocolate.

The child further said that instead of taking him to the shop, he took him to a ‘jungle’ area and making him lie on the ground, sexually assaulted him.

The mother of the child who worked as a domestic help, had just returned from work and had been in the bathroom when the child was taken away.