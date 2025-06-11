Mumbai: Man Dies Days After Hit-&-Run On Eastern Express Highway In Vikhroli; Probe Underway

Representational image | File

Mumbai: A 48-year-old man who sustained critical injuries in a hit-and-run incident on the Eastern Express Highway earlier this month succumbed to his injuries on June 8 after a week-long battle for survival, as per reports. The deceased, identified as Charan Singh Tejendrasingh Kukreja was a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar district.

The incident took place in the early hours of June 2 near Kanjur village in Vikhroli East, where Kukreja was driving northbound when his vehicle was struck by an unidentified speeding vehicle. A passerby, Mehul Jain, witnessed the accident and immediately alerted the Vikhroli Police. Police officials rushed Kukreja to Veer Savarkar Hospital, from where he was later transferred to Sion Hospital. He had sustained severe head injuries along with multiple bruises on his knees and wrist.

Due to his deteriorating condition, Kukreja was later shifted to Criticare Hospital in Juhu by his family on June 4. Despite efforts to stabilise him, he died on June 8, reported Times of India. His younger brother, Sarabjit Singh Kukreja, told the police that Charan had been unemployed and living alone since separating from his wife a few years ago. He was reportedly in a fragile state, frequently changing locations and had not been in touch with his family for nearly two months before the accident.

Complaint Filed With Vikhroli Police

On Tuesday, Sarabjit Singh filed an official complaint with Kanjurmarg Police Station, stating that the unknown vehicle was being driven in a reckless and negligent manner, which directly caused Charan's fatal injuries. Following the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Cops are now scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and tracking down leads to identify the vehicle involved and its driver. According to the report, police stated that they are treating the matter seriously and have formed a team to trace the absconding motorist.