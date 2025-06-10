Navi Mumbai Accident: 3.5-Year-Old Homeless Girl Killed In Vashi Hit-And-Run; Driver Flees Scene | File Pic (Representative Image)

A 3.5-year-old homeless girl was killed in a hit-and-run case at Vashi Sector-17 on Sunday morning, after a speeding white car struck her while she was walking with her mother and siblings. The driver fled the scene without offering any help. Vashi Police have registered a case and launched a search to trace the unidentified driver.

The victim, Jiesha Janesh Ghosale, lived with her family under the bridge near Vashi Plaza. Her mother, Jiya Ghosale (19), had taken her and two other children to a roadside stall in Sector-17 for breakfast around 10 a.m. While returning, Jiesha was walking a little behind the others when a fast-moving car hit her.

The impact left the child severely injured. Despite the seriousness of the accident, the driver did not stop and escaped from the spot. Bystanders rushed Jiesha to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital, where she died during treatment. The homeless people living there, gathered outside the police station demanding action against the car driver.

"We have registered the case against the driver for negligence and rash driving and are investigating the case further. We are trying to identify the accused and procuring footages," a police officer from Vashi police station said.