Mumbai: Man claiming to be army official dupes doctor of Rs 2.71 lakh

A 48-year-old doctor has lodged a complaint with the Versova police stating a person called her up claiming to be an army official telling her that he wanted to get a blood test done for 25 persons.

On the pretext of making payment for the tests, he siphoned off Rs 2.71 lakh from her bank account. He made a video call to her wearing a military uniform, to make him look genuine.

According to the police, the complainant runs a healthcare centre at Oshiwara. At around 3:30 pm on August 3, she received a phone call from an unidentified person and asked if she conducts blood test. The caller told her that he wanted to get blood test of 25 persons done.

The doctor then informed him that each test would cost Rs 2500. The caller asked her to share her bank account details in which the payment has to be made. The accused induced her to share her account details after which he siphoned Rs 2.71 lakh from her account, the police said.