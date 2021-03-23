Mumbai: Man booked for forging media company's logo, letterhead for fraud jobs

The Vile Parle Police have booked a man for allegedly using the letter head and logo of a renowned media company in Mumbai, and cheating scores of people under the pretext of job offers. The accused, Kunal Goswami, lured people by offering them a job in an established television channel, only to cheat them. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating.

According to police, the complainant learnt that a man, identified as Kunal Goswami, had uploaded a post on a social networking website OLX, wherein he had used the trademark logo and letterhead of production company Viacom18. In the said post, which had been uploaded on June 6 last year, Goswami had also used the company's letterhead and called for vacancies at Colors channel of the Viacom18.

The complainant learnt that Goswami had been fraudulently using the trademark logo and letterhead to lure people with jobs at the renowned company and had been charging money from them for securing the job positions till date. After this information came to light, the complainant immediately approached Vile Parle Police and lodged a case against Goswami.

While police have booked Goswami under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating, impersonation, forgery, using forged documents as genuine in electronic format, they are yet to nab the accused. Police are on the lookout for Goswami and are trying to ascertain how many victims had fallen prey to the con and the amount of money he had cheated job seekers of.