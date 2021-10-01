Mumbai: Man booked for attempting suicide outside Mantralaya

Mumbai: The Marine Drive police have booked a man for allegedly attempting suicide outside Mantralaya (state secretariate).

The accused Santosh Mohite, a resident of Khandala taluka in Satara district, threatened to immolate himself outside Mantralaya gate over his long pending demands.

On Tuesday, he poured diesel on himself near Mantralaya, however before he could immolate himself, the policemen kept on duty stopped him.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:01 PM IST