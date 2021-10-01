e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

24,354 fresh coronavirus cases in India in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:01 PM IST

Mumbai: Man booked for attempting suicide outside Mantralaya

Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Marine Drive police have booked a man for allegedly attempting suicide outside Mantralaya (state secretariate).

The accused Santosh Mohite, a resident of Khandala taluka in Satara district, threatened to immolate himself outside Mantralaya gate over his long pending demands.

On Tuesday, he poured diesel on himself near Mantralaya, however before he could immolate himself, the policemen kept on duty stopped him.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Engineer jumps to death from high-rise building in Dadar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal