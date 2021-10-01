Mumbai: Engineer jumps to death from high-rise building in Dadar

The Dadar police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) after an engineer working with a chemical company allegedly jumped from a 40 story high-rise in Dadar on Thursday. The deceased is identifed as Nikhil Joshi a resident of Dadar.

Around 1.30 am on Thursday, Joshi allegedly jumped from the terrace of 40-story high Sunshine tower. He was rushed to Sion hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission, said police. Joshi an engineer was working at a chemical company situated at the 36th floor of the same building.

The police did not recovered any suicide not from the spot but said that he was under depression. Confirming the incident, senior inspector of Dadar police station, Mrutunjay Hiremath said that we have registered an ADR and further investigation is underway.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 09:52 PM IST