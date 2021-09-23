Navi Mumbai: Pediatrics dies by suicide in Sanpada

A 48-year-old pediatrician was found dead at his residence in Sanpada on Tuesday evening. Police said the doctor died by suicide as he was found hanging with the ceiling using a scarf at a corner of a gallery in the house. There was no one inside the house except the deceased.

The deceased identified as Dr Prem Pahuja was residing alone at his house in sector 10 in Sanpada in Navi Mumbai. Police said that the initial investigation revealed that Dr Pahuja was under depression for quite some time.

Subhash Nikam, senior police inspector at Sanpada police said that Dr Pahuja took the drastic step between 1 pm to 7 pm at home. “Dr Pahuja was a pediatrician at a hospital located in the same building he was residing in. He was supposed to come to the hospital for OPD around 6 pm which he had told hospital staff around 1 pm. However, he did not come to the hospital for the OPD at the given time,” said Nikam.

When hospital staff went to his house to check after he did not receive phone calls, he did not open the door. Nikam added that when hospital staff broke open the door, they found that Dr. Pahuja was hanging at one corner of the house with the ceiling using a scarf.

Though Dr Phuja had not left any suicide note behind, the police in their investigation found he died by suicide. Nikam said, “Dr Pahuja was under depression and this is the reason behind his step.”

According to police, Dr Pahuja’s wife is also a doctor and she was in Kalyan at that time for practice. “Their children did not reside in Mumbai,” added Nikam.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 08:10 PM IST