Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Satellite city received 56.26 mm average rainfall in last 24 hours, says NMMC

Navi Mumbai has received a total of 3071.42 mm rainfall so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday.

The NMMC update also stated that Belapur received 27.90 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 20.80 mm, 6.20 mm, 7.40 mm, and 11.20 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday by Navi Mumbai was 14.70 mm.

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 01.07 pm in Navi Mumbai today and the waves will reach a height of 04.23 metres. When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Morabe Dam

Rainfall - 53.40 mm

Total Rainfall - 3696.60

mm

Dam Level - 87.90 mtr

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places.

According to data shared by the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 6.50 mm, 8.96 mm and 5.88 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 10:13 AM IST