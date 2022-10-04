e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Man beats 86-year-old colleague to death, accused's family calls police

Hari Shripat Dengle (56) allegedly hit his colleague Limbaji Kamble multiple times with a stick and killed him on the spot.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
A 86-year-old security guard was allegedly beaten to death by his colleague in an inebriated state in Powai area of Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day at JC Builder compound, where the duo were consuming alcohol, an official from Powai police station said.

Hari Shripat Dengle (56) allegedly hit his colleague Limbaji Kamble multiple times with a stick and killed him on the spot, he said.

When Dengle reached home, his son noticed bloodstains on his clothes. The accused then took him to the crime scene, where he saw Kamble lying dead, the official said.

The accused's family members called the police control room and informed them about the incident, he said.

Dengle was arrested under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official added.

