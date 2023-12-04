Mumbai: Man Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Against Builder During Meeting With BJP MLA Ashish Shelar; Held

FPJ

An individual attempted self-immolation during a meeting with BJP MLA and Mumbai President Ashish Shelar, expressing a desperate plea for justice. The person tried to commit suicide by dousing themselves with a flammable substance but was detained by the police after the swift intervention.

On Monday, at approximately 11 a.m., a gathering took place in New Hanuman Nagar, Khar Danda, Khar West, where residents were protesting against a builder. The protest was initiated by the president due to the lack of progress under the 2010 Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project. The builder proposed providing houses in Oshiwara, a proposition met with dissatisfaction as the residents preferred housing in New Hanuman Nagar, Khar. Despite their requests, the builder remained unyielding, leading to a public outcry by the residents at their place of residence.

Watch the video of the incident here:

"I want justice"

MLA Ashish Shelar attended the agitation to show support. During the protest, Irfan Pindara (45), one of the residents, poured a flammable substance identified as Kerosene on his body from a bottle, declaring, “I want justice,” and attempted to take his own life. The police, present at the scene, acted promptly and took him into custody, preventing a tragic outcome. The Khar police confirmed that no case was filed against the individual who attempted suicide.