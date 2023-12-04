 Mumbai: Man Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Against Builder During Meeting With BJP MLA Ashish Shelar; Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Against Builder During Meeting With BJP MLA Ashish Shelar; Held

Mumbai: Man Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Against Builder During Meeting With BJP MLA Ashish Shelar; Held

The Khar police confirmed that no case was filed against the individual who attempted suicide.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

An individual attempted self-immolation during a meeting with BJP MLA and Mumbai President Ashish Shelar, expressing a desperate plea for justice. The person tried to commit suicide by dousing themselves with a flammable substance but was detained by the police after the swift intervention.

On Monday, at approximately 11 a.m., a gathering took place in New Hanuman Nagar, Khar Danda, Khar West, where residents were protesting against a builder. The protest was initiated by the president due to the lack of progress under the 2010 Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project. The builder proposed providing houses in Oshiwara, a proposition met with dissatisfaction as the residents preferred housing in New Hanuman Nagar, Khar. Despite their requests, the builder remained unyielding, leading to a public outcry by the residents at their place of residence.

Watch the video of the incident here:

"I want justice"

MLA Ashish Shelar attended the agitation to show support. During the protest, Irfan Pindara (45), one of the residents, poured a flammable substance identified as Kerosene on his body from a bottle, declaring, “I want justice,” and attempted to take his own life. The police, present at the scene, acted promptly and took him into custody, preventing a tragic outcome. The Khar police confirmed that no case was filed against the individual who attempted suicide.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 34-Year-Old Delivery Man Arrested For Killing Labourer In Kandivali
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023: Railways To Run Special Trains Between Dadar & Adilabad On BR Ambedkar's...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023: Railways To Run Special Trains Between Dadar & Adilabad On BR Ambedkar's...

Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Refuses To Quash Businessman Antim Totla's Non-Bailable Warrant In...

Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Refuses To Quash Businessman Antim Totla's Non-Bailable Warrant In...

Mumbai: Man Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Against Builder During Meeting With BJP MLA Ashish...

Mumbai: Man Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Against Builder During Meeting With BJP MLA Ashish...

Maharashtra: PM Modi Sounds Bugle For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections At Indain Navy Day Celebrations At...

Maharashtra: PM Modi Sounds Bugle For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections At Indain Navy Day Celebrations At...

Mumbai: Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Car At Kirti College Junction; Dadar Police...

Mumbai: Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Car At Kirti College Junction; Dadar Police...