Mumbai Crime: 34-Year-Old Delivery Man Arrested For Killing Labourer In Kandivali

The body of a 34-year-old man was discovered in a deserted area in Kandivali East's Damu Nagar on Monday. The victim, a labourer from Babu Nagar, sustained a severe head injury.

The police, who initially registered an accidental death report, later amended it to an FIR against Ravindra Giri under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offense) of the Indian Penal Code after determining it was a murder.

Lack of evidence at crime scene made police suspicious

Pravin Rane, Senior Police Inspector, Samta Nagar Police Station, revealed that suspicions arose due to the lack of evidence at the crime scene indicating how the victim sustained fatal injuries. Accused Giri, a 34-year-old delivery boy from Kranti Nagar, confessed to murdering Yogesh Kamble, a 36-year-old labourer from Babu Nagar.

Accused alleged had affair with victim's wife

The police discovered that Giri had concealed a stone in his bag, which he used to kill Kamble in a deserted area in Damu Nagar. Giri confessed to the murder, citing an affair with Kamble's wife as the motive. Arrested promptly, Giri is now in custody, and further investigation is underway.