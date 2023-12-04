 Mumbai Crime: 34-Year-Old Delivery Man Arrested For Killing Labourer In Kandivali
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: 34-Year-Old Delivery Man Arrested For Killing Labourer In Kandivali

Mumbai Crime: 34-Year-Old Delivery Man Arrested For Killing Labourer In Kandivali

The accused confessed to the murder, citing an affair with the victim's wife as the motive.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The body of a 34-year-old man was discovered in a deserted area in Kandivali East's Damu Nagar on Monday. The victim, a labourer from Babu Nagar, sustained a severe head injury.

The police, who initially registered an accidental death report, later amended it to an FIR against Ravindra Giri under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offense) of the Indian Penal Code after determining it was a murder.

Lack of evidence at crime scene made police suspicious

Pravin Rane, Senior Police Inspector, Samta Nagar Police Station, revealed that suspicions arose due to the lack of evidence at the crime scene indicating how the victim sustained fatal injuries. Accused Giri, a 34-year-old delivery boy from Kranti Nagar, confessed to murdering Yogesh Kamble, a 36-year-old labourer from Babu Nagar.

Accused alleged had affair with victim's wife

The police discovered that Giri had concealed a stone in his bag, which he used to kill Kamble in a deserted area in Damu Nagar. Giri confessed to the murder, citing an affair with Kamble's wife as the motive. Arrested promptly, Giri is now in custody, and further investigation is underway.

Read Also
Pune: Viman Nagar Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Wife
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023: Railways To Run Special Trains Between Dadar & Adilabad On BR Ambedkar's...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023: Railways To Run Special Trains Between Dadar & Adilabad On BR Ambedkar's...

Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Refuses To Quash Businessman Antim Totla's Non-Bailable Warrant In...

Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Refuses To Quash Businessman Antim Totla's Non-Bailable Warrant In...

Mumbai: Man Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Against Builder During Meeting With BJP MLA Ashish...

Mumbai: Man Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Against Builder During Meeting With BJP MLA Ashish...

Maharashtra: PM Modi Sounds Bugle For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections At Indain Navy Day Celebrations At...

Maharashtra: PM Modi Sounds Bugle For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections At Indain Navy Day Celebrations At...

Mumbai: Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Car At Kirti College Junction; Dadar Police...

Mumbai: Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Car At Kirti College Junction; Dadar Police...