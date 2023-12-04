 Pune: Viman Nagar Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Wife
The incident occurred between 1-2pm on Sunday under the East Court Building in Viman Nagar

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
A husband attempted to murder his wife by stabbing her with a sharp knife in Viman Nagar on Sunday. The incident occurred between 1-2pm under the East Court Building. Vimantal Police have arrested the husband identified as Ashok Laxman Adhav (31, resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Viman Nagar) in response to the complaint filed by his wife Sneha Raju Sakhre (28).

According to the police, Sakhre had visited a hotel in Viman Nagar where Adhav later arrived and began verbally abusing her. He accused her of allowing their child to be with other boys and physically assaulted her. Subsequently, Sakhre left the hotel and waited outside.

Continuing his assault and suspicions about her character, Adhav reportedly threatened, "I won't leave you, I will kill you," and attempted to murder his Sakhre by stabbing her with a sharp knife.

