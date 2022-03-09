Mumbai: Man arrested for selling counterfeit diabetes test strips worth Rs 5 lakhs

Mumbai: The Crime branch control unit of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has arrested a man for selling counterfeit 'ONE TOUCH' diabetes test strips used for diabetic checking. The police team during the raid seized around 669 boxes worth around Rs 5 lakhs.

The police said the CB control unit was working on the information of the fake medical products sold in the market, which are harmful for public health and safety. Simultaneously, information was received from reliable sources regarding counterfeit one-touch strips used for diabetic checking being sold in the market.

“A written application complaint was received to the joint commissioner of police, EOW, Mumbai. On the basis of the application, the information was verified and with the assistance of the copyright company Griffin Intellectual property service private Ltd, who holds the copyright for the said product. A raid was conducted in the jurisdiction of Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station,” said a police officer, from the CB control unit.

The police during the raid have arrested an accused red-handed with the products. He has been identified as Vijay Virajibhai Patel (56) from P.V. surgical shop located at 90, Anand Bhuvan, Princess Street, Mumbai. “ He was caught red-handed with possession of the counterfeit diabetics checking strips 'One Touch' product of Life scan Scotland limited. The police team has seized 669 boxes of counterfeit 'ONE TOUCH' diabetes test strips. It’s a product of Life scan Scotland limited total worth Rs 5.02 lakhs,” added the police officer.

Advertisement

Nitin Patil, police inspector, CB control, Unit 13 confirmed that a case has been registered at LT Marg police station on the complaint of Yashwant Mohite, an investigation officer of Griffin Intellectual property service private limited. The case was registered under the relevant section of the Copyright and Trademark Act, 1957. “The accused and seized material has been handed over to the L.T.Marg police station for further investigation,” added Patil.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 07:15 PM IST