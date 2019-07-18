Mumbai: Man arrested for robbing people on promise of jobs

Mumbai: Panvel city police have arrested a man who robbed people on the pretext of offering jobs to unemployed people.

The accused called the victims for a meeting and took them to a secluded spot on the pretext of meeting an employer. Later, the accused robbed them of their belongings, abandon them and escaped from the spot.

According to police sources, the 29-year-old accused targeted unemployed youngsters seeking employment opportunities and lured them with interesting job offers with attractive salary packages.

“The accused would ask the victim to meet him at a point from where he would take him to the employer on his two-wheeler. After reaching mid-way, the accused would take a detour, claiming he wants to meet his girlfriend and collect a package.

It was on this pretext that the accused would take the victim to a secluded spot and rob him of his belongings like gold and cash,” said a senior police inspector.

After committing the robbery, the accused would abandon the victim and escape from the spot. Police said several complaints were received by the Navi Mumbai Police, in which the victims were robbed using the same modus operandi.

In a similar incident on June 24, a youth was robbed of his belongings near Kalamboli.

When he approached the police, they scrutinised the CCTV camera footages of the area and zeroed in on a suspect. After a trap was laid, the accused was arrested on July 4.

During the course of investigation, the police recovered 402 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs13.46 lakh and vehicles worth Rs1.40 lakh. The accused had several robbery cases registered against him at more than 18 police stations and was previously arrested on three occasions.