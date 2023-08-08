Mumbai: Man Arrested For Molesting Woman Inside Ladies' Compartment At Dadar Station

Representative Image |

In an unfortunate incident at Mumbai railway station, a man identified as Manoj Chowdhary (32) was apprehended by the police for allegedly attempting murder and molesting a woman in the ladies' compartment. The distressing incident occurred on August 6 at 4 pm when the victim embarked on her journey from Pune to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, aboard the Udyan Express.

As the train reached Dadar station on platform no. 6 at 8:27 pm, most of the women passengers disembarked. However, the accused, a 5-foot-tall man around 32 years old, managed to sneak into the ladies' compartment just as the train resumed its journey. He was described as having a medium build, a brownish complexion, a Cherokee-like face, black hair, and was bald. He was wearing a black and white checkered shirt and black pants.

Inside the compartment, the accused molested the woman and forcefully snatched her blue-colored bag containing cash. When she resisted, he callously threw her out of the moving train, attempting to take her life. Fortunately, the train was still on the platform, sparing her from more severe injuries.

Taking swift action, the police reviewed CCTV footage and successfully arrested the accused on August 7. Manoj Chowdhary is facing charges under sections 307 (attempted murder), 394 (robbery causing hurt), and 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC Act. Additionally, he is charged under sections 150 (1) (e) (endangering railway passengers' safety), 153 (endangerment to railway passengers' safety), 137 (fraudulent travel), 147 (unauthorized entry onto railway premises), and 162 (entering a compartment or area reserved for females) of the Railway Act at Dadar Railway police station on August 7.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)