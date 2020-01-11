Mumbai: Man arrested for filming woman in washroom

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly filming a woman when she had gone to a washroom in Ghatkopar on Tuesday night. The accused has been identified as Ajay Kulai, who was caught by the woman and handed him over to the Ghatkopar police.

According to the offence registered at Ghatkopar police station, a 32-year-old woman had gone to a washroom in Jagdusha Nagar in Ghatkopar. She caught Kulai red-handed while he was allegedly filming her and brought him to the police station.

Kulai, a resident of Gangawadi in Ghatkopar, is a wire-man and was arrested under IPC section of voyeurism (354, C). He was produced before the court on Wednesday, which sent him to judicial custody.