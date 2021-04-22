Mumbai: Man arrested for duping needy patients under guise of supplying Remdesivir

Tilak Nagar police arrested a 35-year-old man from Vasai for allegedly duping COVID-19 patients and their relatives on the pretext of selling them Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used for treating serious COVID-19 patients.

According to the police, the accused identified as Rupesh Gupta, who works at a pest control firm, saw an opportunity to make money and decided to dupe needy people by selling them fake drug. In last 15 days, Gupta allegedly duped 8-9 people, said Tilak Nagar police officials

He came on police radar after he allegedly duped a woman for Rs 18,000 on Monday. The woman's relative was in urgent need of the medicine, she contacted him after receiving his contact details on WhatsApp and asked him to deliver five vials of the drug and paid Rs 18,000 online. But instead of Remdesivir she received some white powder. On her complaint the police registered an offence of cheating and under the sections of Information Technology act and began looking for Gupta. On Thursday police traced him to Vasai and arrested him.