Mumbai man abducted, assaulted over unpaid due by boss

A Vasai-based wheat flour dealer allegedly kidnapped an employee of a Mumbai-based dealership, confining and assaulting him at a guesthouse in Goregaon over non-payment by his boss. Aarey Police have booked and arrested the dealer who had ordered a consignment from Madhya Pradesh and are on the lookout for his two accomplices, who are on the run.

The Vasai-based dealer had written to Dindoshi Police, stating that the other dealer has not paid the payment of ₹6.56 lakh consignment, but to no avail. Due to the alleged police apathy, on September 8, the arrested accused abducted Pramod Patel, an employee of a city-based dealer from his home and took him to a guesthouse in Goregaon, only to be roughed up and forced to make a confession on video, claiming that his boss is a cheat.

Later, when the accused took Patel to the police station, the accused was not entertained, which led him to assault and go around the city with Patel confined in an autorickshaw. When Patel was finally set free, he approached Aarey Police and lodged a complaint, acting on which an FIR was lodged and the Vasai-based dealer was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping and assault.