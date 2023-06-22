 Mumbai: Infiniti Mall Management Booked After Teen Fractures Leg in Gaming Zone
The complainant and his relatives had visited the gaming area at the mall on Link Road, Malad (W) on June 18.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar police have registered an FIR against the management of Infiniti Mall’s gaming zone after a 19-year old fractured his leg in a trampoline incident.

The complainant, Tirth Bora, and his relatives had visited the gaming area at the mall on Link Road, Malad (W) on June 18. He was jumping on a trampoline, when two springs allegedly dislocated, with one striking his knee and causing the fracture. Bora, a resident of Ghatkopar, was rushed to Critic Care Asia Hospital in Kurla, where doctors confirmed the injury and informed the Bangur Nagar police.

2 springs of the trampoline had come loose

Recalling the incident, Bora said, “I was enjoying my time with my relatives but two springs of the trampoline came loose and I fell onto the metal part. One of the springs hit my knee, causing immense pain. The staff promptly called an ambulance, and I was transported to Critic Care Hospital. The doctors diagnosed a fracture in my right leg.”

Following a complaint by Bora on July 19, the police have registered an FIR under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. 

