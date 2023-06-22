Mumbai News: Octagenarian Woman, Struck By Bus, Passes Away; 6th Fatal Accident Involving BEST Vehicle This Month

BEST bus (Representative Photo) | File Image

Yet another bus operated by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has been involved in a fatal accident. This is sixth such incident involving a BEST bus in June which raises concerns about public safety in the city. The incident happened on Wednesday evening when an octogenarian came under the BEST bus--operating on wet lease.

The bus--which was en route Sion--had approached Gaiwadi in Girgaon when an 84-year-old woman who was crossing the road was hit by the vehicle. Since the bus was a low-floor model, she got trapped under it.

Taxi drivers in vicinity jumped into action and used a jack to lift the bus which helped pulling out the woman stuck under bus. Because of the incident, she sustained severe injuries to her chest and ribs.

Octagenarian Vicitm Succumbed to Injuries

The victim, identified as Aruna Jadye (84), was taken to Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo for treatment; however, her condition deteriorated rapidly and she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Driver of the BEST bus involved in the accident has been identified as Sandeep Ganpat Parab, aged 47. The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of accident and to establish any potential negligence or wrongdoing.

Sixth Fatal Accident Involving BEST Bus

With this being the sixth fatal accident involving a BEST bus reported this month alone, concerns about the safety and efficiency of Mumbai's public transportation system have intensified.

Commuters and citizens alike are calling for stricter regulations, improved training for drivers, and enhanced safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents from recurring.

The authorities and BEST officials have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of Aruna Sadashiv Jadye and have assured the public that they are committed to addressing the issue and implementing necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and pedestrians.