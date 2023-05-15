Mumbai: Another wet lease BEST bus accident brings matters to a head

Representative

A BEST passenger sustained injuries on Monday due to the alleged rash driving of a wet lease bus driver. The incident occurred when the driver applied sudden brakes, causing the man to bump into a pole inside the bus.

Passengers fall as driver applies emergency brakes

The injured passenger, AD Singh, met with the accident while traveling on bus number 115 from CSMT to YB Chavan Auditorium at around 1 pm. When the driver applied emergency brakes, several passengers fell. Singh, who was holding on to a handle, was unable to maintain balance as the handle dislodged, leading to a head injury. Singh claimed that the driver exhibited an indifferent attitude, even suggesting taking a selfie together. BEST GM Lokesh Chandra said they are contemplating suitable action.

Overcrowded bus

Another passenger onboard the same bus gave a similar account. He said the bus was crowded and passengers were travelling standing even after the Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk stop near Churchgate station. As the bus approached the Mantralaya Chowk signal, the brakes led to a sudden jolt and even his handle came off, resulting in severe shoulder pain.

Rise in cases of rash driving in BEST

This adds to a growing number of reports involving rash driving incidents involving drivers of wet lease buses. In 2022-23, nearly half a dozen such incidents were reported, raising concerns about passenger safety.

Educate BEST drivers on safe driving practices

Transport expert Mohammad Afzal has called for immediate action to address the issue. Afzal suggested that the RTO and the traffic department should organise crash courses to educate BEST drivers on safe driving practices. Additionally, Afzal recommended counselling sessions conducted by the BEST union to raise awareness about road safety and driving skills among all bus drivers.

Safety concerns among passengers on wet lease buses

Highlighting the importance of proactive measures, Afzal drew attention to another BEST bus, number C-72, which operates between Anik Depot and Bhayandar East. Despite its comfortable features, economical operation, and excellent frequency as an electric bus, frequent and abrupt braking manoeuvres by drivers pose risks to passengers. Afzal emphasised that such issues must be promptly addressed to prevent wet lease buses from earning a reputation akin to Delhi’s notorious blueline buses, which were eventually phased out due to safety concerns.

1,550 wet lease buses plying on Mumbai roads

Currently, out of the nearly 3,300 buses operated by BEST in Mumbai, over 1,550 are on wet lease from private contractors, while the remainder are owned by the Undertaking itself. Under the wet-lease agreement, private contractors are responsible for bus ownership, maintenance and driving, while BEST focuses on revenue generation through ticket sales and advertisements.