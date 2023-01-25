Mumbai: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church announces 9th convention

Mumbai: After a two-year Covid-induced break, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church will organise its 9th Bombay Orthodox Convention and Family Get-together 2023 in six zones from Feb 2-5, 6pm onwards, with the last day event only at Vashi.

His Grace Geevarghese Mar Coorilos, the Metropolitan Bishop, Diocese of Bombay, said, “At the gospel convention, we talk about the teachings of faith. It’s like an orientation programme.” The venues are St. Stephen’s Orthodox Syrian Church in Thane (Dadar Zone), St. Thomas Orthodox Valiyapalli Kadki (Pune zone), St. Gregorios Orthodox Church in Mira Bhayander (Malad Zone), while the Diocese of Malabar will give messages at St. Mary’s Orthodox Syrian Church, Vapi (Surat Zone), St. Gregorios Orthodox Church, Panvel (Vashi Zone) and St. Mary’s Orthodox Church, Ulhasnagar (Kalyan Zone).

The Diocesan Mega Convention at St. Mary’s School ground in Vashi will be held on Feb 5, 4-5pm. It is also the day when the newly appointed Assistant Metropolitan of Bombay Diocese, His Grace Dr Geevarghese Mar Theophilus will be given a grand reception. The events will be open to questions about worship, study and service,” said HG Coorilos.

Community members said that the funds raised during the event will go towards charity. “A new set of buildings for the elderly in Roha is being planned as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Diocese of Bombay that will also be announced,” said Thomas Philip, finance convenor of the church.

Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church

The Christian faith is divided into three main denominations – Catholics, Protestants and the Orthodox. The Orthodox and Catholic denominations have many similarities, but the latter is further divided into the Byzantine Eastern Orthodox Church and the Oriental Orthodox Church. The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church belongs to the Oriental Orthodox Church and doesn’t agree on ‘immaculate conception’ like some other denominations; it also believes that Jesus is the only one without any sin.

