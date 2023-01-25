Western Railway initiates construction of Metal Beam fencing across 622 km stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail line

The view of the Cattle barrier fencing being constructed on Ankleshwar – Bharuch section in Vadodara Division of Western Railway |

Mumbai: The western railway has initiated work of construction of Metal Beam fencing, covering length of about 622 km on Mumbai-Ahmedabad section to prevent incidents of cattle run over and to ensure smooth train movement. All the tenders awarded and the work is progressing at a rapid pace. Work will be likely to complete in next 4 to 5 months.

"Cattle run over incidents adversely affect rail operations, increasing the possibility of rail accidents leading to disruption of rail traffic and loss to rail property, etc. This also endangers the lives of the cattle and cause loss to the cattle owners. To curb such incidents of cattle run over in the busy Mumbai – Ahmedabad section, Western Railway has initiated the work of construction of cattle barrier fencing" said an official of WR.

Metal barrier will run through length of about 622 km between Mumbai to Ahmedabad rail line

"The metal barrier fencing will cover a length of about 622 km, between Mumbai to Ahmedabad and will be undertaken at an approx cost of Rs 245.26 crore. All the 8 tenders have been awarded and work is progressing in full swing. The work is expected to be completed in the next 4 - 5 months. The fencing will be of guard rails made of metal instead of a concrete wall. The fencing is very robust as it consists of two W-beams " he said.

"A W-beam type stands for wide flanges, which are thicker, that aid in resisting bend stress. Such fencing are used in highways and expressways, especially at accident prone areas to provide protection to vehicles as well as pedestrians" further added officials.

RPF carried out awareness and sensitization campaigns at vulnerable locations

In the meantime, RPF staff of Mumbai Division have identified various vulnerable locations and carried out frequent awareness and sensitization campaigns at these locations. Besides this, RPF has also conducted meetings with the sarpanch of all villages in the vicinity of railway tracks. Resident/cattle grazers of the nearby villages where such incidents take place are counselled not to let their livestock graze near the railway tracks as there are chances of the livestock entering or crossing the tracks and getting run over by the speeding trains.

