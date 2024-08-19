 Mumbai: Malad Jeweller Duped Of ₹5 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Customers; FIR Filed
The Malad police have registered an FIR under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on August 18.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Mitesh Jain, a 33-year-old jeweller, has filed a complaint against two unidentified individuals who allegedly duped him of Rs 5 lakh by posing as legitimate customers. Jain resides in Malad West and operates Ruchira Jewellers on SV Road. He reported the incident to the Malad Police.

About The Crime

According to the FIR, on August 16 at around 11.40 am, two men visited Jain's shop and inquired about purchasing gold coins and jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh. Jain informed them that payment needed to be made via RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) to the shop's bank account. The men agreed, recorded the bank details, and left, promising to return later.

At approximately 2.30 pm the same day, the two men returned, and bought a gold chain and a 60-gram gold biscuit, totalling Rs 5.01 lakh. They instructed Jain to check his bank account, claiming they had transferred Rs 5 lakh and offered to pay the remaining Rs 1,199 in cash. Jain received a notification from Union Bank confirming the deposit of Rs 5 lakh into his account. The men then left with their purchases.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 44-Yr-Old Woman Loses ₹36 Lakh In Crypto Trading Fraud In Kharghar
article-image

Later, around 6 pm, on the same day, Jain received another message from the bank indicating that the Rs 5 lakh in his account had been frozen. Upon visiting the bank the next morning, Jain learned that the amount had belonged to Sai Kiran, a resident of Telangana, who had been defrauded by cybercriminals. The funds were fraudulently transferred to Jain's account, leading to the freezing of the amount. The bank provided Jain with a copy of Kiran's complaint filed with Telangana police.

Realizing he had been scammed, Jain reported the incident to the Malad police. He described the suspects as one in his twenties and the other in his mid-forties. The Malad police have registered an FIR under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on August 18.

