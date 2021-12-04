e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:35 AM IST

Mumbai: Malad Dabba trading firm raided for dealing in cash

Under scanner are evasions of security transaction tax, capital gain tax, state government stamp duty tax, SEBI turnover fee and the exchange trading revenue tax till November this year.
Somendra Sharma
Mumbai: Malad Dabba trading firm raided for dealing in cash | File photo

The Dindoshi police are investigating a Dabba trading or illegal share trading firm for alleged tax evasion. The Malad firm’s Rs 223-crore turnover since February is also under investigation.

A raid was conducted after a complaint was filed by constable DA Sonawane from Dindoshi police station after receiving specific information on Tuesday. The police team seized mobile phones, SIM cards, pen-drives, computers and three notebooks from the office during the raid.

The said notebooks contained coded entries of share trading. A police officer said one of the persons present in the office during the raid explained to the police that the firm dealt with their clients only in cash. Inspection of the software in one of the computers revealed that from February this year till November, illegal share trading turnover was to the tune of Rs 223 crore.

