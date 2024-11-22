Mumbai: Malabar Hill Man Strangles Wife Over Jewellery Dispute And Infidelity Suspicions

Representative image

A 25-year-old woman from Malabar Hill was allegedly strangled to death with a towel by her husband on Wednesday, during an argument over her jewellery and suspicion of infidelity.

The couple –Sumeet Vedwanshi, 30, and Yogita – resided in Shivaji Nagar, near Kambala Hill High School. Sumeet had previously pawned Yogita’s jewellery to a friend named Abhishek. Frequent arguments over this issue and suspicion about Yogita’s fidelity often led to disputes.

On the day of the incident, a similar argument broke out, which escalated into violence. In a fit of rage, Sumeet assaulted Yogita and strangled her with a towel, according to the statement given by her mother, Laxmi Suresh Nandal, 45. A case has been registered under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.