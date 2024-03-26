Mumbai: Malabar Hill Cops Recover Gold Bangle For Which House Help Killed Jeweller's Wife

The Malabar Hill police have recovered a diamond-studded gold bangle worth Rs3 lakh, which was allegedly robbed by the teen house help who killed his 63-year-old employer at her Nepean Sea Road house. A day after being hired, Kanaiya Pandit, 19, reportedly murdered Jyoti Shah, wife of a jeweller, on March 12. The accused, who came to Mumbai from Bihar three months ago, was caught within 24 hours of the serious crime.

Initially uncooperative, the teen eventually disclosed the bangle's location after rigorous interrogation. Acting on the information provided by Pandit, the police conducted a thorough search of his home and discovered the bangle concealed within a sack of rice.

Hailing from Sitamarhi district in Bihar, the teen attempted to flee to his hometown after the gruesome killing. He was nabbed just in the nick of time. It was revealed that Pandit's father works as a security guard in the building adjacent to the Shahs residence.

Read Also Mumbai: Residents Of Malabar Hill Voice Concerns Over Open Space Conservation In SOBO

On the day of the incident, Jyoti's husband, Mukesh, called her several times, but there was no response. Upon returning home in the evening, he knocked at his house door, but again in vain. He used the duplicate key to enter the house. He was shocked to see Jyoti lying lifeless. Gradually, he realised that the gold bangle was missing. Subsequently, he reported the matter to the police. Mukesh runs a gold showroom in a well-known five-star hotel in south Mumbai.

Eventually, Pandit was caught from Bhusaval. Interestingly, he had called his father at the very moment when he was being questioned by the police. They immediately shared the information with their counterparts in Bhusaval.