Mumbai: Major Traffic Relief For Commuters As Kandivali Subway Project On WEH Finally Wrapped Up

The completion of the Kandivali Subway Project on the Western Express Highway brings traffic relief to Mumbai commuters | FPJ/ Rucha Kanolkar

Mumbai: Following a protracted period of traffic congestion, motorists traversing the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Mumbai can finally derive a sense of relief. The extensively delayed Akurli subway widening project at Kandivali has culminated in its completion, with the barricades placed on the highway have been removed.

The roadworks, which commenced in 2019, were beset by unforeseen delays due to the discovery of a gas pipeline on the Borivali side of the subway. The gas line, measuring 300mm in diameter and serving areas from Dahisar to Bandra, necessitated relocation to facilitate the project's progress.

BJP Leader Piyush Goyal announces project completion | FPJ/ Rucha Kanolkar

BJP Leader Piyush Goyal announces project completion | FPJ/ Rucha Kanolkar

BJP Leader Piyush Goyal announces project completion | FPJ/ Rucha Kanolkar

The prolonged construction led to considerable traffic congestion on the northbound lanes of the WEH, which were reduced from four lanes to just two. Consequently, commuters traveling from South Mumbai and Bandra towards the northern suburbs like Borivali and Dahisar experienced severe bottlenecks. In an effort to manage the situation, the traffic police would periodically open up two lanes on the southbound side during peak hours, but this often led to jams in the opposite direction. For motorists heading towards Borivali, the stretch between Malad and Kandivali became notorious for delays.

The traffic jams, particularly near the Samata Nagar Police Station junction, would often add 20 minutes to an hour to journeys along the 1.5-2 km section, depending on the time of day.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), responsible for the Akurli subway widening project, ultimately overcame the complications caused by the gas pipeline, enabling the work to conclude. The subway, a vital connection between Kandivali railway station, the highway, and the Lokhandwala residential area, is expected to significantly enhance traffic flow in the region. Earlier this month, Union Minister and Mumbai North MP Piyush Goyal, accompanied by local MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar and MMRDA officials, visited the site to oversee the progress.

Announcing the project's completion, Goyal expressed his satisfaction, stating, "We made every endeavour to deliver the Akurli Bridge on schedule for Mumbai. We kept our promise. With the blessings of Ganapati Bappa and constant supervision, we were able to dedicate the widened Akurli Bridge to the public. This expansion will help alleviate traffic congestion and provide relief to commuters. I sincerely thank all the officials and personnel whose arduous work made this possible within just 100 days of our government's formation. I'm proud to be working assiduously for the people of North Mumbai who have placed their trust in me."

With the Akurli subway project now completed, the road ahead appears clearer for commuters traveling through Kandivali, and the region is poised for smoother traffic flow. The removal of barriers on the highway is expected to ease traffic congestion and provide a more streamlined commute for motorists.