Mumbai: Maharashtra Yuti Will Win 45 Lok Sabha Seats & Over 220 Vidhan Sabha Seats; Says Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File photo

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said that the BJP, along with its partners in the grand alliance ‘Maha Yuti’ will win 45 Lok Sabha seats and over 220 Vidhan Sabha seats in the state.



Bawankule was addressing the party workers at “Maha Vijay 24”, the workshop organized by the state party unit at Andur near Bhivandi in Thane district.



“The development achieved under the leadership pf PM Narendra Modi and combined vision of CM Eknath Shinde and DCMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar shall help the alliance register a historic victory in the forthcoming elections,” Bawankule said.

BJP is no.1 party in state

“BJP is currently the Number 1 party of the state. We shall keep it intact. From Parliament to Panchayat the party workers shall work hard and the BJP shall shine as the best political party of the state,” he added.



In a statement that has a potential to lead to unrest within ruling combine, the state BJP chief also said that the state BJP has resolved to win at least 152 seats with a strike rate of 80% in the assembly polls next year.



The BJP shall work in a planned way building upon the development achieved till date, he said. Bawankule also reiterated that the BJP shall welcome grass root workers from other parties in large numbers.



Ghar Chalo campaign

“The election machinery of the BJP has started gearing up. We have set up 288 war rooms for as many assembly segments,” Bawankule said and added, the party workers will be reaching out to every house across the state under the massive ‘Ghar Chalo’ campaign wherein schemes of the state as well as the central government would be taken to the people in a big way.



BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, union ministers Narayan Rane, Raosaheb Patil Danve and Kapil Patil, Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan and Ravindra Chavan, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar and Thane rural BJP president Kisan Kathore addressed the party workers at the workshop.