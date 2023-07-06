Mumbai: First Introspect, Then Comment On BJP, Bawankule tells Pawar

Sharad Pawar should have made some efforts to keep his family and party together instead of hating the BJP, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said. He also crticised Uddhav Thackeray for ignoring Vidarbha and said that his proposed Vidarbha tour is unlikely to produce any response.

Bawankule, who was interacting with the media at Nagpur, lashed out at Sharad Pawar for his criticism of the BJP during his speech on Wednesday at his party meeting.

Read Also There is a group within BJP engaged in defaming Pankaja Munde, claims Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Sharad Pawar responsible for split

“Sharad Pawar himself is responsible for the split within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and not the BJP,” Bawankule said while quoting Ajit Pawar, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Replying to a query related to the criticism by Sharad Pawar, Bawankule said, “Instead of levelling allegations against the BJP, Pawar saheb should do some introspection, look after his own family and the party, and better not comment against the BJP. His condition is such that his party is not with him, the party workers are deserting him, his relationship with the state as well as the Central government is not good, even his family members are moving away from him. How much more worse can it get?”

Bawankule praises BJP leaders

“PM Modi is the biggest leader in the world and Amit Shah has made a place for himself in the country through his work; but, despite being in politics for 40 to 50 years, Sharad Pawar could not make a place for himself, while our leaders could do so,” Bawankule added while continuing with his criticism of Pawar.

To a query on the claim that Ajit Pawar’s NCP wants to fight the next year’s State Assembly elections on 70 seats, Bawankule said, “The seat-sharing talks do not come under my jurisdiction. Normally, a decision on seat-sharing is not taken until the election dates are announced.”

When asked about reports that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction was unhappy with the inclusion of NCP in the government with the CM skipping President Droupadi Murmu’s events in Gadchiroll and Nagpur in the last two days, he said Shinde had a pre-scheduled party meeting and had to leave due to it.

Shinde able to keep his herd together

“CM Shinde came to Nagpur to welcome President Murmu, after which he left. There is no discord or differences between us. Under the leadership of Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the number of winning seats will rise by 10 to 20 percent in next Assembly polls,” he added. Shinde is capable of keeping his MLAs together and does not need the BJP to do it,'' he said.

On Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s proposed visit to the Vidarbha region, the state BJP chief said people will support those who have carried out development. “But Uddhav Thackeray did not carry out any development when he was the Chief Minister. Besides, he committed the biggest mistake of his life by backstabbing the BJP and he is facing its consequences,” he alleged.