Mumbai: Maharashtra police conducts special drive to trace missing or abducted women

After a recent data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that Maharashtra stood second in crimes against women in 2018. With 35,497 cases, over 1,350 women were abducted. In a crackdown against abductions and to trace the missing women and children, the state police began a month-long special drive on March 1.

A Special Cell of the director-general of police, headed by Pratap Dighavkar, the Special IGP of Prevention of Atrocities against Women (PAW), Mumbai is overseeing the drive. A police officer said, as part of the special drive, all abduction and missing women above 18 years of age cases lodged between 2015 and 2019, will be probed afresh during the month-long drive.

Special teams were formed under PAW to probe the cases, and each team included at least two lady cops to rescue and counsel the women. Likewise, the Crime Branch and other Special Cells have been directed to assist the special squads at the police station level. Moreover, to make the drive a success and yield maximum results, all senior officers of the police station and deputy commissioners of police (DCP)/superintendent level have been ordered to give a daily report to the DGP office.