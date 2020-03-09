Mumbai: Maharashtra police conducts special drive to trace missing or abducted women

After a recent data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that Maharashtra stood second in crimes against women in 2018. With 35,497 cases, over 1,350 women were abducted. In a crackdown against abductions and to trace the missing women and children, the state police began a month-long special drive on March 1.
A Special Cell of the director-general of police, headed by Pratap Dighavkar, the Special IGP of Prevention of Atrocities against Women (PAW), Mumbai is overseeing the drive. A police officer said, as part of the special drive, all abduction and missing women above 18 years of age cases lodged between 2015 and 2019, will be probed afresh during the month-long drive.
Special teams were formed under PAW to probe the cases, and each team included at least two lady cops to rescue and counsel the women. Likewise, the Crime Branch and other Special Cells have been directed to assist the special squads at the police station level. Moreover, to make the drive a success and yield maximum results, all senior officers of the police station and deputy commissioners of police (DCP)/superintendent level have been ordered to give a daily report to the DGP office.
A cop said, the drive was long overdue and it began in March, which also observes the International Women’s Day on March 8. Before the drive commenced on March 1, police authorities had gathered and compiled a police station-wise data of missing women and children, to ascertain which area was the most hit.
The figures published in the report states as many as 1,350 women were kidnapped/abducted in 2018. Of them, two were forced into wedlock by their abductors and 223 were victims of human trafficking. Among the crimes, 319 were raped, 2,038 were molested and 92 women were forced into flesh trade. A police inspector said, “Women and children are the most vulnerable when it comes to such crimes, and they should immediately approach the police when they witness a foul play to put criminals behind bars.”
The Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Pranaya Ashok, said the rise in reported cases states that the law enforcement and awareness programmes like Police Didi are a help. Though the figures for last year are yet to be compiled and released, considering the average surge in the cases of missing women in the state, the number is likely to increase.
