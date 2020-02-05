Atrocities against women; Gender sensitisation for male students

Mumbai: Widening the whole focus on violence against women, the state government has decided to transform the mindset of the male community and sensitise them about gender. It was decided in the state cabinet meeting against the backdrop of rising women setting ablaze incidents. The state has also decided to fast track the case to complete the hearing in a month.

While the state was already under shock after a young girl was burnt alive at Hinganghat in Wardha district, another incidence of a 50-year-old woman burning in Sillod, Aurangabad came to light. The incidents were discussed in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The state government is already under attack from the BJP for rising atrocities against women.

“Woman and Child Welfare minister Yeshomati Thakur strongly advocated to transform the mindset of male community. The focus after such incidents are happened is always on the victim, but nobody cares about the accused,” she said.

It is better to sensitise male especially children and young boys about the women. This gender sensitisation will help to accept the right of women to say no to male and treat her like a an independent person and not behaving like master of woman,” Thakur argued.

It was also decided to start a state-level drive in schools and colleges for gender sensitisation of male students.

“Aaditya Thackeray suggested to teach students in the schools about good touch-bad touch. Though this drive is currently implemented in Mumbai, it will now vigorously implemented in the state,” another minister said.

Lady ministers in the cabinet demanded to increase woman police stations in the state where woman can call freely to lodge their complaints. The Damini squad of police, set up for checking eve teasing, should be set up in every key towns and should work pro-actively, the woman ministers demanded.

Cabinet sub-committee

The government set up a cabinet sub-committee to form the law and other steps to check crimes against women. The panel comprises home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Parliamentary Affairs minister Anil Parab, Women and Child Welfare minister Yeshomati Thakur, Education minister Varsha Gaikwad. The government though announced to have a separate law to stop violence, rapes of woman by ensuring speedy disposal of such cases and punishment to the guilty. Andhra Pradesh passed such a legislation calling it Disha Act but this could not be implemented as it did not get the President’s ascent yet. The state government is apprehensive of getting a nod from the Centre for such Act prepared by the state.

“The state government is sending teams of police officers to various states to study their acts before preparing any special law,” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

Nikam govt pleader

Accepting the demand of parents of the young girl, the state government has decided to appoint renowned advocate Ujwal Nikam as a special government pleader in this case. “We will keep this case on extra fast track mode and will try to complete the hearing in a month,” Deshmukh informed.