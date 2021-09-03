Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray launches first 'organic waste to energy' project at Haji Ali junction

With government focus to process wet waste and dispose scientifically & to provide clean energy and reduce carbon emission, AeroCare Clean Energy in partnership with MCGM D ward, GPS Renewables supported by BIRAC have developed the first organic waste to energy centre in Mumbai.

Launched for MCGM D ward by Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Environment & Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, AeroCare’s decentralized organic waste processing centre is unique and first of its kind and promotes zero waste to landfill.

Present on the occasion was Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Commissioner, MCGM; Ankit Zaveri, Founder, AeroCare Clean Energy, Kishori Pednekar, Mayor of Mumbai, Vishakha Raut, Former Mayor of Mumbai along with other environmentalists and dignitaries from MCGM & Government of Maharashtra.

Commenting on the launch, Ankit Zaveri, Founder, AeroCare Clean Energy, said, “We are delighted to be part of government push to embrace cleaner forms of energy, been part of the mission AeroCare Clean Energy stands tall to fulfill its duty of processing & converting maximum organic waste into renewable energy. The organic waste collected from bull waste generators (BWG) in the area (hotels, restaurants, large housing societies, hospitals) will be processed at our Center to generate electricity which will be used to light up the garden area.”

He further added, “It is an honour for us to have this initiative inaugurated by Aaditya Thackeray, he has always pushed the idea of reducing landfill dumping, lowering carbon emissions and increasing the usage of clean and renewable energy in our city. The association with MCGM D Ward, GOM, GPS Renewables is invaluable for us and we will continue to take this drive to the whole of Mumbai.

Everyone should play their part and contribute towards a clean and green Mumbai. This initiative will not only to beautify our city of Mumbai but will also bring a sense of consciousness among the people and show them the right way of disposing off wet waste responsibly.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 07:05 PM IST