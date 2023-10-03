Mumbai: Maharashtra Guv Ramesh Bais Inaugurates 4th World Trade Expo 2023 in Mumbai, Says 'Make Most Of It For Progress Of All'

Nearly 30 countries and five state governments are participating in the two-day expo | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The World Trade Expo should not be a mere two-day event, but one that looks to create newer partnerships while working towards the progress of all, said Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais while inaugurating the 4th World Trade Expo 2023 on Tuesday.

Nearly 30 countries and five state governments are participating in the two-day expo, which has been organised at the World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade. The mega event, which is the first after Covid, will be headlined by exhibitions, knowledge sessions, country representations, business -to-business and business-to-government meetings.

Expos serve as a platform for business and investment opportunities

Bais further said, “Expos like this give various embassies and state governments in our country a platform for business and investment opportunities. By focusing on prominent sectors like trade, tourism, technology, and investment, this expo will build a bridge and friendly relations between different countries. It also helps in building co-operation and progress.”

Talking tough on terrorism, he underscored that peace is important for economic progress and prosperity. “India has been a victim of terrorism for many decades, but it has never, in any form, supported terrorism. Time has come that the world joins for peace and finishes terrorism,” Bais asserted.

British Deputy High Commissioner Harjinder Kang said that trade should not be just looked at as business instead it gave opportunities to countries to contribute towards the prosperity of the world. “We are also working towards a free trade agreement and deep negotiations are on between both sides,” he told.

Expos's purpose is to promote export and bilateral trade

Stating that the expo's purpose is to promote Indian export and bilateral trade between countries, World Trade Center and All India Association of Industries Chairman Dr Vijay Kalantri said, “It helps micro, small and medium enterprises, startups and entrepreneurs who want to expand business. It also helps those looking to set up business outside India and invest in India. We have had trade in turmeric, handicrafts, and steel products in a big way.”

Other dignitaries present during the event include Member of Parliament Rita Bahuguna Joshi and a number of consuls and ambassadors of various countries were also present. Open from 10 am to 6 pm, the expo has 113 stalls with pavilions of various countries.

World Trade Expo 2023 | Vijay Gohil

Read Also 5th Indian Aerosols Expo 2023 to be organised from 20 to 21 Feb at Pragati Maidan, Delhi India

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)