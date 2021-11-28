Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber Cell warns people of keeping cyber security on during weekends

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued an advisory warning the people to not avoid Cyber security even during the weekends as the attackers await those days, especially the long weekends, since network defenders and IT support during this time is the weakest, thus the activities of cybercriminals are overlooked.

According to the advisory issued by the state Cyber police, it has stated that cybercriminals execute various attacks like data breaches, ransomware, fraud transactions etc. in a bid to safeguard themselves, organizations should keep sufficient security measures and a response team for any cyber attack available 24x7.

Elaborating on the methodology used by the Cyber fraudsters to penetrate the organisation, the advisory read that stolen credentials, phishing attacks, unsecured RDP, malware, operating system vulnerabilities and software vulnerability.

A few preventive measures suggested by the state Cyber security includes regularly reviewing logs and finding an abnormal activity, using IDS/IPS, keeping offline back up, not clicking on suspicious links, using vulnerability scanner, using string password or multi-factor authentication, keeping sufficient security and monitoring team available 24x7and deploy honeytoken.

A Mumbai Cyber Police investigation into October 12, 2020, power outage had suggested a possible cyberattack on the city’s electrical infrastructure with an intent to disrupt the power supply. The report shows intrusion of malware from China, the UK and other places into the power grid system. The state power department has now banned the use of Chinese equipment.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 09:38 PM IST