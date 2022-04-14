Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, son Aaditya pay tribute to Ambedkar in Dadar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution at Dadar.

Born in Maharashtra in a Dalit family in 1891, Ambedkar was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India's freedom movement.

Ambedkar championed the cause of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination. He was also India's first law minister.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:53 AM IST