Maharashtra: Heavy police deployment ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti and other festivals

Mumbai: In the light of several religious festivals coming ahead in next few days, heavy police deployment has been made in the state to avoid any untoward incident. As per the state police, along with 2 lakh police personnel 38,000 home guards have been pressed into action while 100 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have be deployed at sensitive and important places.

Several key festivals are in queue in the next few days including Hanuman Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday and Ramzan Eid.

Apart from a couple of flare up incidents in Mumbai, rest of the state remained peaceful on the occasion of Ram Navami. However, the state administration have appealed to the people to remain calm and maintain peace after the issue of the loudspeaker on mosques was raked up by Maharashtra Navanirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray recently.

Meanwhile, the police have also started taking preventive action against history sheeters and miscreants and started taking meetings of Mohalla committees. The police have appealed to people to not to believe in rumours and communal messages viral on social media and report to the police who is doing so. The police have also started taking route marches along the streets.

The police have appealed for celebrating festivals as per the law and not to break the noise pollution norms during the celebrations. Instructions have been given to the police to take strict action against those who violate norms and try to disrupt communal harmony, states the circular issued by Suhas Warke special inspector general of police (law and order).

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:55 PM IST