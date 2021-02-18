Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra State Water Resources Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil has tested positive for COVID-19.

Patil took to Twitter to inform about his health and wrote that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister also informed that he is in good health and is taking appropriate advice from doctors.

He has also appealed to those who came in contact with him to get tested.

"I have tested COVID positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and self-isolate (sic)," he tweeted.