Mumbai: Maharashtra attracted investments even during COVID-19 crisis, says Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra faced a financial blow during the COVID-19 crisis, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took different measures to come out of the situation, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Tuesday.

Addressing a programme in Marathi at the Shivaji Park here to mark the 72nd Republic Day, Koshyari said Maharashtra remained at the forefront of attracting investments and employment generation even during the adverse situation of COVID-19 crisis.

He hailed the government machinery for working "day and night" hand-in-hand with the state''s health apparatus, and said that is why people welcomed the New Year with "a positive beginning and lots of hope".

The governor also urged people to exhibit the "same courage" shown during the COVID-19 crisis and remain alert about health by adopting a new lifestyle with self-discipline.

"Though we faced calamities like COVID-19, hailstorm, cyclone Nisarg, untimely rains and bird flu, we are marching ahead in all sectors. During the COVID-19 crisis, the state received a financial blow, but my government took different measures to come out of this situation,” he said.

"We are combating all these calamities with might and determination, and I am confident that we will keep the tradition of development of Maharashtra by converting calamity into opportunity," he said.