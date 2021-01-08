Sanjay Raut targets Governor BS Koshyari for delays in nomination of 12 in council

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has yet again led a scathing attack against the Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari for sitting on the cabinet’s recommendation for the nomination of 12 members from his quota in the state legislative council.

“It has been six months but no decision has been made yet. If there is any pressure, the Governor should declare it,” he noted.

Raut had earlier said on one hand leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis is saying that they have no interest in bringing down the Maharashtra government and it will come down due to internal conflict, but on the other hand, Raj Bhavan is delaying critical decisions.

He further stated that 12 names were suggested by the Cabinet to the governor as per the Constitution.

Raut was in Nashik where BJP leaders Vasant Geete and Sunil Bagul joined the Shiv Sena.

“If the state and the country want to run according to the state constitution, then the person sitting in the constitutional position should abide by the state constitution. According to the powers conferred by the state constitution, the decisions taken by the state cabinet are binding on the governor," he noted.

“How long does it take to study a subject? This government is not being overthrown. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will not just complete its tenure but will come back to power after 2024 also,’’ said Raut.

“It is an insult to the legislature not to nominate 12 legislators. This is an insult to the 11 crore people of Maharashtra,” said Raut.