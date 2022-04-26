Mumbai: Maha Transco serve show-cause notice to its director Anil Kolap, seeks reply in three days over power outage

Hours after power breakdown in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Maha Transco served a show-cause notice to its director (operations) Anil Kolap, and asked him to reply in three days. Due to tripping of 400 kv lines, total load of 2364 mw was affected amid present power criris.

Electricity has now been fully restored in Mumbai and the surrounding MMR region after a near one hour outage, the MSEDCL said.

Some parts of central Mumbai like Dadar, and Matunga, along with suburbs like Bhandup and Mulund within the municipal limits of Mumbai, and the adjoining cities of Thane and Dombivili faced a power outage from around 10 am, as per reports.

The outage comes at a time when Maharashtra is reeling under a power deficit pegged at around 2,500 mw, which has led the state discom to compulsorily cut power supply to some pockets, and outages in February this year and October 2020.

After October 2020 and February 2022, another power outage was reported in parts of Mumbai and Thane on Tuesday after Kalva Pagda transmission line tripped.

"In the morning bus fault occurred at Padgha sub station. Due to which 400kv lines kalwa padgha 1 and 2 feeding to Mumbai tripped. 400 kv padga Bableshwar 1 and 2 tripped and 220 kv lines had tripped which resulted in off supply in some parts of Mumbai and MMR region. 400kv Bableshwar 1 and 2 taken in service at 10.30 hrs and 10.33 hrs respectively. Kalwa padgha 1 and 2 taken in service 10.33 hrs and 10.36 hrs respectively," MahaTransco said in a statement.

ALSO READ CBI takes ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh into custody from Mumbai jail

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:21 PM IST