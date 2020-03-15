Mumbai: Maha govt to give Rs 25 crore for construction of Balasaheb Thackeray memorial in Bhayandar

The Maharashtra government will pump-in funds amounting to Rs. 25 crore towards the construction of a world class memorial dedicated to Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray in Bhayandar.

Chief Minister-Uddhav Thackeray has given in-principle approval for the allocation during a meeting held to review ongoing developmental works in Thane district, informed Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik.

Designed to showcase the life and times of the iconic leader with a blend of modern age technology, the majestic structure will be created on a vast 1.80 lakh square feet plot which is tagged with a reservation of social forestation in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (East).

Apart from amphitheaters, a museum, e-library, music center, study rooms, multi-purpose halls, conference room and cafeteria, the memorial will also house special galleries. These will display articles and books associated with the life of the Shiv Sena supremo as well as showcasing a collection of his select political/ social cartoons, rare photographs, editorials and digitised versions of famous speeches in different languages, using multimedia audio technology.

“The memorial would be developed in a manner befitting the memory of our deity-Balasaheb who was a true guardian of the common man,” said Sarnaik.