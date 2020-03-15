Maha govt panel will look to cut MIDC power bills

Maharashtra government, in a bid to reduce high power tariff applicable to the industry consumers, has set up a five member committee headed by the Industries Minister Subhash Desai.

The committee, which also comprises Energy Minister Nitin Raut, Agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse among others, is expected to submit a report in two months. Basis the findings of the report a policy will be put in place in six months to supply electricity at a competitive tariff.

According to the industries department, industries in Maharashtra gets electricity at Rs 7.07 per unit compared to Rs 6.65 per unit in Telangana, Rs 6.35 per unit in Tamil Nadu, Rs 6.20 per unit in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 4.20 per unit in Gujarat, Rs 7 per unit in Karnataka and Rs 7.30 per unit in Andhra Pradesh.

The higher tariff is also because of the addition of cross subsidy charge in order to provide power at subsidized rates especially to agriculture and power looms.