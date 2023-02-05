Mumbai: MACT orders ₹ 3.11 cr compensation to kin of accident victim | File Photo

Mumbai: A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has ordered a compensation of over Rs 3.11 crore to the family of a 37-year-old former vice president of a private security services company who died due to a road accident in 2018.

The deceased was hit by a tanker when he was on an Activa

The incident took place on December 6, 2018, in Goa when the victim Prashant Vishwasrao, a Kandivali resident, was riding pillion on an Activa scooter. The vehicle had reached a junction when a rashly driven motor tanker hit the two-wheeler from the rear. Vishwasrao suffered serious injuries to his chest and abdomen among others injuries and succumbed to those before he could be taken to the hospital.

His family, consisting of his widow, seven-year-old daughter, brother and aged parents, approached the tribunal seeking Rs 6 crore compensation from the tanker’s owner and its insurance company. The deceased was earning nearly Rs 2.2 lakh monthly.

Insurance company claimed it to be tanker driver's fault

The insurance company had claimed that the tanker driver was under the influence of alcohol, hence it should be exonerated from paying compensation as there was a breach of its policies.

The tribunal noted that as per the medical examination of the tanker driver, though he had consumed alcohol, at the time of his examination his condition was such that he could take care of himself. It said this shows that he was not under its influence to such an extent that he could not drive properly. Hence, it did not accept this argument. Tribunal’s member SB Munde said in the order that the evidence on record proves that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the tanker driver and the deceased died due to it.

