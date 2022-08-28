Mumbai: MACT orders compensation of Rs. 31L to be given to kin of mason who died in accident

Photo: Representative Image

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has ordered a truck owner and its insurance company to pay over Rs. 31 lakhs in compensation to the widow and minor son of a mason who died in his early thirties after being hit by a speeding heavy vehicle in 2015.

The unfortunate incident had taken place seven years ago on Aug 22, 2015, when the deceased Mohammad Shaikh was walking on the side of the old Mumbai-Pune highway at Khandala with two other persons.

The speeding truck had lost control at the corner of the road and toppled towards the left side, hurting them both in the process. Shaikh was taken to a hospital and died the same day during treatment due to a fatal head injury and multiple injuries to vital organs.

His kin had approached the Tribunal for compensation of Rs. 25 lakhs. Their plea stated that Shaikh was in robust health, was employed with a private contractor as a mason and earned Rs. 550 daily. "He was the sole bread earner of the family," his widow told the Tribunal in her testimony.

The Tribunal stated in its judgment that the police papers and the testimony of Shaikh’s wife indicate that the driver of the truck was clearly responsible for the occurrence of the accident and the untimely death of the accused.

The insurance company had denied that Shaikh earned as a mason and had cross-examined his wife if he had received any training as a mason, which his wife had answered in the negative.

The Tribunal said it is pertinent to note that many people learn to do certain work without obtaining official training from recognized institutions. Still, these people are well aware of the work and do it smoothly and easily, it further said. The Tribunal said that it had no hesitation to say that Shaikh may have engaged in mason work while calculating the compensation to be paid to his family.