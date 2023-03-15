Mumbai: Lowest bidder HCC & MEIL bag contract to construct Bandra Kurla Complex bullet train station

Visual representation of BKC station |

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC), in a joint venture with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), has been awarded a Rs 3,681 crore contract by National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for the construction of the Bandra Kurla Complex Station of the 508.17 km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail.

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Bullet Train Station will have six platforms, and each platform is approximately 414 m, sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train. The station will have connectivity with the metro and road transport.

BKC Bullet Train Station

This station is the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, and it is planned at a depth of about 24 m below the ground level. The station will have a total of three floors.

The station will be developed over a cumulative floor area of approximately 2,00,000 Sqm and will house “state of the art” amenities including waiting areas, a business-class lounge, a nursery, restrooms, smoking rooms, and information kiosks.

Lowest bid by a joint venture

HCC and MEIL had presented the lowest bid when the NHRSCL had invited tenders for construction of the station. Reportedly, the bids were scrutinised by Japan International Cooperation Agency which is funding the project.

Other bidders for the project

Other bidders for the project were Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, which quoted Rs4,217 crore and, L&T Ltd, whose bid was quoted at Rs4,590 crore.

HCC on winning contract

The company's statement read, "HCC’s entry into building a high-speed bullet train station represents a significant opportunity for the company to expand its portfolio and establish a foothold in the high-speed rail construction industry. This new project allows HCC to leverage its expertise in constructing large-scale infrastructure projects and apply it to a cutting-edge transportation system."