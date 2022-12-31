Mumbai: Lowest bid of ₹ 3,681 crore for BKC bullet train terminus

Mumbai: Lowest bid of ₹ 3,681 crore was received for the Bullet train station at BKC. | Representative pic

Mumbai: After financial bids were opened on Thursday for an underground terminus station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is expected to appoint a contractor for the project soon.

Lowest bid by a joint venture

For the construction of bullet train terminus at BKC which is a part of the larger Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, lowest bid ₹ 3,681 has been quoted by M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Limited Joint Venture (M/s MEIL-HCC Joint venture), the Times of India reported.

Sources quoted by the TOI said: "Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which is funding the project, will scrutinise the bids of this consortium after which the letter of intent will be issued by National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL)."

Other bidders for the project

Other bidders for the project were Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, which quoted ₹ 4,217 crore and, L&T Ltd, whose bid was quoted at ₹ 4,590 crore. On the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project, the terminus at BKC will be the only underground station. Planned to have a total of 6 platforms, each will be approximately 415m long, which happens to be the sufficient space to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train.

About BKC bullet train terminus

The platform is planned 24m underground. There will be three floors comprising the platform, a concourse and a service floor. Two entry/exit points have been planned to facilitate access to nearby Metro 2B station and the MTNL building.

The station has been planned in a way that ample space is available for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform levels. A dedicated skylight has been provided for natural lighting. Some amenities include waiting areas, a business class lounge, nursery, rest rooms, smoking rooms and information kiosks.