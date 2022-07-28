e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Low turnout prompts BMC to shut jumbo COVID centres

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
Mumbai: Low turnout prompts BMC to shut jumbo COVID centres

Following the downward pandemic spiral, the BMC has now decided to shut down the eight jumbo COVID centres across the city. These health facilities will be closed in two phases. So far, the centres at Dahisar, Goregaon’s Nesco and Kanjurmarg have already been unpacked.

Lauding the role of these centres for saving many lives, additional municipal commissioner, Dr Sanjeev Kumar said, “These eight centers had 12,375 beds and 907 intensive care beds. Now, there has been a significant reduction in the number of symptomatic patients, including those infected in the last few months.”

The centres at BandraKurla Complex, Richardsons & Cruddas at Byculla, Mulund, NSCI at Worli will be shut in the second phase, he aprrised, adding that the vaccination centres at these locations will continue to operate.

“For the purpose of providing proper treatment to the newly-detected Covid patients, facilities are available at four major hospitals, including SevenHills and Kasturba Hospitals. Apart from this, treatment facilities are also available at 16 suburban hospitals. Hence, there is a total availability of 11,165 hospitals,” said Dr Kumar.

