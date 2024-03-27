Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BMC Removes Over 3,436 Illegal Banners & Posters In A Week

File image

Mumbai: The BMC has pulled down over 3,436 illegal banners and posters in a week after the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. A larger number of illegal banners were removed from private premises across the city. However, not a single case has been registered against the violators.

Civic Authorities To Enforce MCC Guidelines In Administrative Wards

The civic authorities have instructed all the ward officials of 24 administrative wards to remove posters and banners after the MCC came into force on March 18. The team of the license department immediately took action on the illegal banners, posters, flags, cutout hoardings displayed across the city. Around 544 banners-posters were removed from government property, 1,333 on public places and 1,499 on private premises. The highest number of banners and posters were pulled down in Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Andheri West, Malad and Govandi areas.

Efforts To Monitor & Enforce Compliance With MCC Guidelines

A monitoring team at ward level has been formed to keep a close watch on the offenders. The civic team can also register a complaint against the violators. However, as per the civic data, not a single case has been registered against the violators between March 19 to 25.

Meanwhile, a nodal officer will be appointed in the civic wards to permit political hoardings, banners, posters during the election period. The BMC has taken frequent special drives during the last year, especially after the festive season, against illegal banners after a directive from the chief minister Eknath Shinde. But, the illegal banners, especially of political parties, continue to deface prime locations across the city.